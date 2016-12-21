4 Sentenced In Kidnapping, Torture Of 2 College Students
Four people convicted of charges stemming from the kidnapping and torture of two New York college students have been sentenced to prison. The two men and two women were convicted last month of kidnapping two male University of Rochester students in December 2015.
