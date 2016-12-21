4-3 OT win for visiting IceCaps against Utica Comets
IceCaps defenceman Brett Lernout chases down Borna Rendulic of the Utica Comets in Rochester, N.Y., on Wednesday night. The IceCaps beat the Comets 4-3 in overtime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skidmark doesnt recognize irony
|3 min
|Bruce popper
|2
|1960's Rochester Bands (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Bruce popper
|113
|our little ha ha is up from his nap
|22 min
|Bruce popper
|3
|Greece Ridge Mall is dangerous!
|29 min
|IescapedNY
|4
|maddogg2008 is a big, scary tough guy
|34 min
|Bruce popper
|1
|all hail king perfect!!
|36 min
|Ha Ha
|5
|News for Ha Ha... no one else will care
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|13
|What Do You Think Of The Fights At Greece Ridge...
|1 hr
|Moshe
|30
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC