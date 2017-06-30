Woman Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend w...

Woman Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend with Kitchen Knife

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a 22-year-old Rochester man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend late Saturday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 3800 block of Highway 14 E in rural Rochester.

