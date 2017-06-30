Will awareness change downtown bike activity?
Several options have been presented as possible ways to add signs or sidewalk stencils in downtown Rochester to let people know they are not allowed to ride bicycles on the sidewalk. images provided by the City of Rochester Several options have been presented as possible ways to add signs or sidewalk stencils in downtown Rochester to let people know they are not allowed to ride bicycles on the sidewalk.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|***missing dog***
|20 hr
|Kylie
|1
|Robert Jensen of Plainview
|Jul 1
|red
|1
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|Jun 28
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun '17
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun '17
|sunshine
|1
