Will awareness change downtown bike a...

Will awareness change downtown bike activity?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Several options have been presented as possible ways to add signs or sidewalk stencils in downtown Rochester to let people know they are not allowed to ride bicycles on the sidewalk. images provided by the City of Rochester Several options have been presented as possible ways to add signs or sidewalk stencils in downtown Rochester to let people know they are not allowed to ride bicycles on the sidewalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***missing dog*** 20 hr Kylie 1
Robert Jensen of Plainview Jul 1 red 1
News City Council backs new day care in Eyota Jun 28 mkvkck 1
News Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ... Jun 22 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
Rochester Off Campus Jun '17 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun '17 sunshine 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC