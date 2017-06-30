Sophia's finds new home at old Kasson library
Manny Guarjardo and his wife Del sort items at Sophia's Thrift Store Friday afternoon October 28, 2016 as they prepare for their grand opening Saturday October 29th. The store is located on Main Street in Kasson, Minn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Jensen of Plainview
|Sat
|red
|1
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|Jun 28
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC