Sisters celebrate anniversaries of service
Seated are Sisters Patricia Beck, Mary Frederick, Lorraine Doherty and Johanna Orlett. Standing are Sisters Julia Tomsche, Marilyn Blesius and Cecily Schroepfer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Jensen of Plainview
|Sat
|red
|1
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|Jun 28
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC