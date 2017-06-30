New walk-in clinic to open yet this year

A new urgent care clinic is on its way for northwest Rochester with a $836,000 land purchase. West Virginia-based MedExpress Urgent Care purchased the open land between Villa Road NW and 55th St. NW from Chateau Circle LLC .

