Man accused of being pimp for two women
A Milwaukee man accused of acting as a pimp for two women visiting Rochester made his initial appearance last week in Olmsted County District Court. Nicholas Oniel Nelson, 33, has been charged with one count each of promoting prostitution of an individual, receiving profits from prostitution of an individual and fifth-degree drug possession, all felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Jensen of Plainview
|Jul 1
|red
|1
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|Jun 28
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC