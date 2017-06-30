Man accused of being pimp for two women

A Milwaukee man accused of acting as a pimp for two women visiting Rochester made his initial appearance last week in Olmsted County District Court. Nicholas Oniel Nelson, 33, has been charged with one count each of promoting prostitution of an individual, receiving profits from prostitution of an individual and fifth-degree drug possession, all felonies.

