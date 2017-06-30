Heard on the Street: Alatus hopes to ...

Heard on the Street: Alatus hopes to get to work in August or September

Work could start late this summer on a $155 million, 13-story residential and commercial tower by Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Hospital . In December 2016, the Rochester City Council approved the plan by the Minneapolis-based Alatus LLC to build the complex on the corner of Second St. Southwest between 14th and 15th avenues.

