'Dr. Viper' melodrama opens Friday in Mantorville
From left, Bob Soland, Laura Soland, Harrison Heppelmann, Kane Kline, Doreen Coleman, Rob Ronnenberg, Andrea Tieskotter, Ella Ashlin, Rylie Ronnenberg and Connie Brophy perform in "Under the Spell of Love," the second Mantorville melodrama of the season. From left, Bob Soland, Laura Soland, Harrison Heppelmann, Kane Kline, Doreen Coleman, Rob Ronnenberg, Andrea Tieskotter, Ella Ashlin, Rylie Ronnenberg and Connie Brophy perform in "Under the Spell of Love," the second Mantorville melodrama of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Jensen of Plainview
|Jul 1
|red
|1
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|Jun 28
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC