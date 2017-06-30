DMC plan predicts evolving housing market
Olmsted County residents may see a greater housing boom during the next 15 years, according to the Destination Medical Center development plan. Thousands of additional residents will move into Rochester and Olmsted County between 2020 and 2030, increasing demand for available housing units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Jensen of Plainview
|14 hr
|red
|1
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|Jun 28
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC