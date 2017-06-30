Camp connects Koreans to culture

Kindergartner Hannah McKay performs a creative traditional dance with fans and others during the Camp Moon Hwa program Friday, June 30, 2017, at Holy Spirit School in Rochester. Sixth-grader Ryan Engstler, left, and others perform with a buk, a traditional Korean drum, during the Camp Moon Hwa program Friday, June 30, 2017, at Holy Spirit School in Rochester.

