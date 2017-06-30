Body found in Austin's Mill Pond
The body was discovered in Mill Pond behind the Austin Public Library by someone walking along the trails that circle the pond, according to Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger. The body will be send to Rochester for an autopsy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|***missing dog***
|7 hr
|Kylie
|1
|Robert Jensen of Plainview
|Jul 1
|red
|1
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|Jun 28
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun '17
|sunshine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC