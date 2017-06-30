Body found in Austin's Mill Pond

Body found in Austin's Mill Pond

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

The body was discovered in Mill Pond behind the Austin Public Library by someone walking along the trails that circle the pond, according to Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger. The body will be send to Rochester for an autopsy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
***missing dog*** 7 hr Kylie 1
Robert Jensen of Plainview Jul 1 red 1
News City Council backs new day care in Eyota Jun 28 mkvkck 1
News Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ... Jun 22 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun '17 sunshine 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,909 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC