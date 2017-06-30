Assault of pregnant woman ends with probation, treatment

A Rochester man charged with multiple felonies after assaulting a pregnant woman has been sentenced to probation in the case. Dana Charles Gostomczik, 38, was originally charged with one count of first-degree aggravated tampering with a witness, one count of domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession, all felonies, as well as one count of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

