Answer Man: 'Routine maintenance' for historic Potsdam church
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Potsdam, 10 miles northeast of Rochester, opened its doors in spring 1873, when U.S. Grant was president and the state of Minnesota wasn't quite 15 years old. The church is getting some new roofing and siding.
