Affordable Buttons to leave Rochester after 14 years

After spending 14 years growing Affordable Buttons into a business with an annual revenue of $3.5 million, its owners say Rochester no longer is affordable enough to remain here. Linda Christopherson, who moved her family-owned operation to Rochester in 2003, plans to shift her growing national button-making business with 166,000 customers to the heart of St. Charles in Winona County.

