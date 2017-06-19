WWII vet takes flight once more at Hangar Dance
"If you can imagine, these are the planes that took off the carrier to bomb Japan in World War II," says WWII veteran Thaddeus Larek, of Rochester. Larek took a complimentary flight on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber on Saturday.
