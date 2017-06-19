What's changed in Heart of the City plans?
The Heart of the City Community Advisory Committee will review proposals for the Destination Medical Center subdistrict at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chateau Theatre, 15 First St. SW, and a public workshop will follow at 5:30 p.m. in the historic theater. Patrick Seeb, director of economic development and placemaking for the DMC Economic Development Agency, said the plans will later go to the Rochester City Council and DMC Corp. board for potential modifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC