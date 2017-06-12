Veterans Day magazine to focus on 'Gl...

Veterans Day magazine to focus on 'Global War on Terror'

Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Rochester chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with the assistance of the Post Bulletin and the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Committee, are working on a Veterans Day special edition magazine to be inserted into the P-B the week before Veteran's Day, Nov. 11 Those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces from any conflict are asked to send their stories and photos to: Shelley Pohlman at [email protected] , or mail to 2606 Frances Ave, Red Wing, MN 55066. Stories should be submitted by Aug. 1. A half-page story is 300 to 400 words.

