Veterans Day magazine to focus on 'Global War on Terror'

The Rochester chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with the assistance of the Post Bulletin and the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Committee, are working on a Veterans Day special edition magazine to be inserted into the P-B the week before Veteran's Day, Nov. 11 Those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces from any conflict are asked to send their stories and photos to: Shelley Pohlman at [email protected] , or mail to 2606 Frances Ave, Red Wing, MN 55066. Stories should be submitted by Aug. 1. A half-page story is 300 to 400 words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.