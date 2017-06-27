Two hospitalized after Wanamingo crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report, Gerald Orvin Erickson, 81, and his 81-year-old wife, Carol, were traveling east on Minnesota Highway 60 around noon when they struck another vehicle while attempting to make a left turn onto Minnesota Highway 57. Erickson's vehicle was struck on the passenger side, sending the driver and the passenger to Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Condition updates were not immediately available.

