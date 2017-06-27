Tornado damages houses, topples trees in western Wisconsin

MNZ087-088-290045- Olmsted-Winona- 714 PM CDT WED JUN 28 2017 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE OVER SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA... At 710 PM, a strong thunderstorm was located near Eyota, or 7 miles southeast of Rochester, moving east at 20 mph. This storm may be producing dime to nickel sized hail.

