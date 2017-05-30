This might be your only shot to hear Armory plans
The city received five proposals for reuse of the the Armory building at 121 N. Broadway. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Zip Rail halted, but Dodge County keeps up the ...
|Apr '17
|DeltaAlum
|3
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar '17
|Arndt
|2
|Don't give a sh-t
|Mar '17
|Alarm Tech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC