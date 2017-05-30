The Chat: Strong women, unite
JEN : We're back with a continuation of the conversation we started last week on gender bias - discussing the challenges women can face in the workplace and professional realm. HEATHER : Our discussions last week reminded me of a personal story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Off Campus
|11 hr
|BLAH BLAH
|1
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|11 hr
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|12 hr
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC