Soldiers Field timeline
The course opens with six holes in 1925, is expanded to nine holes and eventually becomes a full 18-hole course. 1929: Beginning this year, a football field is established in the middle of the park and is the home of local high school football games until 1958.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC