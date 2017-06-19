Seen and Heard: Van Ert's days at Miss Minnesota come to a close

Last weekend, Rochester native Madeline Van Ert's reign as Miss Minnesota officially came to an end as she handed off the crown and the title to Miss Minnesota 2017, Brianna Drevlow , at last weekend's pageant in Eden Prairie. "It's a weird feeling, that sense of finality, knowing there is a very limited amount of time left and making sure I made the most of that week leading up to it," Van Ert said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.