Rosary procession marks second apparition of Fatima

Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the second apparition of Our Lady of Fatima to three shepherd children in Fatima Portugal. To mark that occasion, St. John the Evangelist Church, 11 4th Ave. SW, Rochester, will lead a Rosary procession beginning at 11:30 a.m. The procession will start in the prayer garden and proceed around the block, concluding in the chapel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.