Rochesterfest medallion: Where did the clues lead you?
After nearly six days of searching by treasure hunters and following cryptic clues, the elusive Rochesterfest medallion was found early Thursday morning, according to Brent Ackerman, the festival's executive director. The location of the medallion was found in Southern Woods Park in the southwest part of Rochester, not too far from the playground and just off the path to the north before one arrives at a small foot bridge.
