Rochesterfest is bigger, better at Soldiers Field
Some folks tried playing BubbleBall soccer as part of Rochesterfest on Monday, at Solders Field Park in Rochester. Rochesterfest was moved by necessity in 2015, and the site has proven so popular that there's no talk about moving back.
