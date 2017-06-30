Rochester teen wins Alzheimers schola...

Rochester teen wins Alzheimers scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

More than 3,000 college bound seniors applied for this scholarship this year, the highest number of applications since 2008. Applicants were asked to write an 1,200-1,500 word essay about how Alzheimers has impacted them, their families, and their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Council backs new day care in Eyota Jun 28 mkvkck 1
News Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ... Jun 22 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May '17 Musikologist 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC