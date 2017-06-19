Rochester Retro
The Mayo family poses for a portrait in 1862, just a year before moving to Rochester. Mayo Clinic founder William Worrall Mayo, back right, holds daughters Phoebe and Gertrude, while W.W.'s wife Louise holds son William.
