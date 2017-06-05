Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
There are 1 comment on the Post-Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims.
Standing on a bench in the Peace Plaza, Regina Mustafa leads a peaceful counter-protest to the anti-sharia protests that are scheduled for today, Saturday June,10 around the nation. Demonstrators gathered to protest against Islamic-law hoist American flags as they take part in a rally Saturday, June 10, 2017, in New York.
|
#2 Saturday
Only a fool would support Sharia Law.
|
