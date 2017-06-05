Rochester marchers rally in support o...

Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims

There are 1 comment on the Post-Bulletin story from Yesterday, titled Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims. In it, Post-Bulletin reports that:

Standing on a bench in the Peace Plaza, Regina Mustafa leads a peaceful counter-protest to the anti-sharia protests that are scheduled for today, Saturday June,10 around the nation. Demonstrators gathered to protest against Islamic-law hoist American flags as they take part in a rally Saturday, June 10, 2017, in New York.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
No doubt

Knoxville, TN

#2 Saturday
Only a fool would support Sharia Law.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May 20 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
News As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
News Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC