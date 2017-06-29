Report: Woman drove drunk, crashed with child in car
A Rochester woman is behind bars today, accused of driving drunk, running a red light and causing a crash early Wednesday - with her 4-year-old child in the vehicle. Lawanda Latrice Hicks, 34, was "obviously impaired" when approached by police after the crash, said Capt.
