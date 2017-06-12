Reading Center moves ahead on $3.5 million expansion
Jill Weirick, right, works with Ryan Jirik, 12, of Rochester, on Monday, June 12, 2017, at The Reading Center in Rochester. Jan Hagedorn, the reading readiness director, works in her office space tucked in an entry way Monday, June 12, 2017, at The Reading Center in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC