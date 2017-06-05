Program looks at status of trout in Southeast Minnesota

Staff from the Department of Natural Resources' Lanesboro Fisheries Office will review the current status of the trout populations in several streams in southeast Minnesota at 7 p.m. June 27 as part of Rochester's Stormwater Presents Speaker Series. The presentation by Vaughn Snook and Travis Viker will also provide information on angling access, habitat improvement projects, stocking, and long-range and strategic goals for the trout resource.

