Police recover more than 9 pounds of synthetic drug
A Rochester man is behind bars today after authorities reportedly connected him to more than 9 1/2 pounds of synthetic marijuana . Charles Antonio Gayles, 35, was arrested Monday night after police received information that he'd left the drug, also known as K2, in the garage of an acquaintance - without the friend's knowledge, said Lt.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Council backs new day care in Eyota
|11 hr
|mkvkck
|1
|Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ...
|Jun 22
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
