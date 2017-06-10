Police recover more than 9 pounds of ...

Police recover more than 9 pounds of synthetic drug

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

A Rochester man is behind bars today after authorities reportedly connected him to more than 9 1/2 pounds of synthetic marijuana . Charles Antonio Gayles, 35, was arrested Monday night after police received information that he'd left the drug, also known as K2, in the garage of an acquaintance - without the friend's knowledge, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Council backs new day care in Eyota 11 hr mkvkck 1
News Racism tied to worse asthma symptoms for black ... Jun 22 The Power Of Mast... 1
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 17 Frogface Kate 5
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May '17 Musikologist 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Olmsted County was issued at June 28 at 5:21PM CDT

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,243 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC