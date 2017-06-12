Photos: Rochester Hangar Dance
Self-described history and World War II enthusiasts, from left, Kelly Parlier, Laura Kohn, Alexandra Holmes, Victoria Holmes, Sophie Kyllo and Sophia Holmes, all of Wanamingo, attend the event June 17. The women are friends through their church. From left, Amanda Pelley, of Rochester; Joel Pino, of Rochester and Natasha Post, of Rochester, said it was a fun event and that they looked forward to the swing dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Sat
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC