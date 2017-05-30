Photos: New Osman Shrine Daddy-Os parade unit
Osman Shrine Daddy-Os members Casey Saunders, right, of Rochester, maneuvers around Paul M. Peterson, of Rochester, as they practice their parade routine on motorized trikes Friday, June 2, 2017, in Pine Island. Osman Shrine Daddy-Os members, from left, Jonathan Pahl, Tracy Saunders and Brad Phelps talk about their parade routine on motorized trikes during a practice Friday, June 2, 2017, in Pine Island.
