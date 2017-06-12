Peace Plaza shop to move on up into University Square
Owner Lisa Ihrke is moving one of her Exquisite Leather and Luggag e stores from its spot on the Peace Plaza at 100 First Ave. to the second floor of the adjacent Shops at University Square mall. The store, one of three she has in downtown, will move into the Collections space in the northeast corner of the mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 10
|No doubt
|1
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC