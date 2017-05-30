Our View: Former 'hippie' led City Hall with distinction

When Stevan Kvenvold was named Rochester city administrator in 1979, Jimmy Carter was president, there was still talk about a Beatles reunion and 58,000 people lived here. As former Mayor Dewey Day mentioned at Kvenvold's cake-and-punch farewell party at City Hall Wednesday, Kvenvold was something of a hippie back then, and Day takes credit for hiring him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.