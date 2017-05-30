Our View: Former 'hippie' led City Hall with distinction
When Stevan Kvenvold was named Rochester city administrator in 1979, Jimmy Carter was president, there was still talk about a Beatles reunion and 58,000 people lived here. As former Mayor Dewey Day mentioned at Kvenvold's cake-and-punch farewell party at City Hall Wednesday, Kvenvold was something of a hippie back then, and Day takes credit for hiring him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Off Campus
|1 hr
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|14 hr
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May 20
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
|Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC