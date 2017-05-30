Our View: Former 'hippie' led City Ha...

Our View: Former 'hippie' led City Hall with distinction

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

When Stevan Kvenvold was named Rochester city administrator in 1979, Jimmy Carter was president, there was still talk about a Beatles reunion and 58,000 people lived here. As former Mayor Dewey Day mentioned at Kvenvold's cake-and-punch farewell party at City Hall Wednesday, Kvenvold was something of a hippie back then, and Day takes credit for hiring him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rochester Off Campus 1 hr lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? 14 hr sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) 15 hr PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May 20 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
News As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
News Mayo Clinic doc: Trump has 'community on edge' ... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC