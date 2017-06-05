Our View: Choose your metaphor: airpo...

Our View: Choose your metaphor: airport is gaining altitude

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

It's tough to avoid expressions such as, "Things are looking up," or "It's taking off toward the future" when talking about Rochester International Airport. First was the announcement that Mayo Clinic, far and away the city's largest employer, had at long last signed on to the Fly RST program, which encourages business travelers to fly from Rochester rather than the Twin Cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims 5 hr No doubt 1
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May 20 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
News As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC