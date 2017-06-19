One man, five police calls, no charges yet
One man was at the heart of five police calls last week for his alleged involvement in burglaries and fights, authorities said today. The reports began June 12, when Rochester police responded to the report of an apartment burglary in the 4500 block of 20 1/2 Avenue Northwest.
