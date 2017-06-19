One dead after motorcycle hits pedest...

One dead after motorcycle hits pedestrian in SE Rochester

Heidi Jean Hoekstra, 42, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 3800 block of 30th Street Southeast, in Marion Township. Hoekstra and a female friend were walking west on the north side of 30th Street about 6:35 p.m. when a westbound motorcycle crested a hill and struck her, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office report.

