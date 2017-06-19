Older adults' lungs remain strong during exercise
Highly active older adults experience no limitations in the lungs' capacity to exchange gases during physical activity, researchers have found. The study is published in the Journal of Applied Physiology .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims
|Jun 17
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Rochester Off Campus
|Jun 5
|lola
|2
|Anyone know Emma Crosley?
|Jun 4
|sunshine
|1
|Police officer under investigation (Feb '16)
|Jun 4
|PIGS
|4
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon...
|Apr '17
|Km6v6
|2
|As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra...
|Apr '17
|Sheeple Majority
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC