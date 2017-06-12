NSAIDs linked to longer survival for certain colorectal cancer patients

Among long-term colorectal cancer survivors, use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, is associated with about a 25 percent reduction in all-cause mortality, according to new research from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The study further suggests that NSAIDs such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen have a particularly advantageous effect when taken after diagnosis by colorectal, or CRC, patients without tumor mutation in the KRAS gene : The study shows that NSAID use by this group is associated with a survival benefit of 40 percent.

