NSAIDs linked to longer survival for ...

NSAIDs linked to longer survival for certain colorectal cancer patients

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Among long-term colorectal cancer survivors, use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, is associated with about a 25 percent reduction in all-cause mortality, according to new research from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The study further suggests that NSAIDs such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen have a particularly advantageous effect when taken after diagnosis by colorectal, or CRC, patients without tumor mutation in the KRAS gene : The study shows that NSAID use by this group is associated with a survival benefit of 40 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 10 No doubt 1
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May 20 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
News As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC