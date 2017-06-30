Multiple hemlock sightings reported in Rochester

Following an announcement last week that poison hemlock was spreading throughout St. Charles and Lanesboro, 20 sightings of the toxic weed have been reported in Rochester, according to a Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokesperson. There have also been poison hemlock sightings in Preston, Byron, Kasson and Frontenac since the announcement, said Allen Sommerfeld, MDA senior communications officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.