MPR to hold Rochester open house Saturday
Minnesota Public Radio will celebrate its 50th anniversary with several events in Rochester, including an open house Saturday at MPR's Rochester bureau. Saturday's open house is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the bureau, 1530 Greenview Drive SW.
