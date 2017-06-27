More ideas, champions needed for workplace housing
There's no question Rochester desperately needs more affordable housing, not only for people already here but for those who will be part of what is expected to be an expanding workforce. There's also no question that, given the slow pace so far of building new affordable housing, some creative methods will have to be used to address the shortage.
