Minnesota teen chosen to serve as adviser for UN foundation
A 16-year-old Rochester girl who spent much of her childhood in Kenya is one of 21 teen advisers for the United Nations Foundation's "Girl Up" campaign, which aims to support women's empowerment around the world. Munira Alimire will begin her role as a teen adviser with a trip to Washington, D.C., for a leadership day in July, the Post Bulletin reported.
