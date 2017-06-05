Miller out, but plenty of other GOPer...

Miller out, but plenty of other GOPers mull 1st District bids

While one Winona Republican lawmaker has decided against a bid for the 1st Congressional District seat, some Rochester legislators are still considering a run. Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, announced Tuesday that he has decided not to run for the open congressional seat.

