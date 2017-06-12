Medallion hunts to honor Byron's 150th

Medallion hunts to honor Byron's 150th

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Hayfield Herald

"We are still working on other details, but anticipate them running the same time frames as other years," said organizer LeAnn Bieber. Similar to the popular hunts in both Rochester and in the Twin Cities, the Byron versions involved collecting the clues, searching for the shiny medallions and claiming the cash prize.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hayfield Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester marchers rally in support of Muslims Jun 10 No doubt 1
Rochester Off Campus Jun 5 lola 2
Anyone know Emma Crosley? Jun 4 sunshine 1
Police officer under investigation (Feb '16) Jun 4 PIGS 4
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) May 20 Musikologist 6
News Woman awaiting sentencing is charged with felon... Apr '17 Km6v6 2
News As autism rates rise, the vaccination debate ra... Apr '17 Sheeple Majority 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC